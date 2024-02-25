Video Of Travis Kelce Causing Chaos At The White House Resurfaces

A video of Travis Kelce causing chaos at the White House has resurfaced online. During the Chiefs' White House visit last year, Kelce had to be pulled away from the Presidential podium by Patrick Mahomes. While President Biden was busy taking photos, Kelce was spotted stepping up to the podium. He began to say "So I've been waiting for this moment..." before Mahomes managed to get to him. It's generally considered a faux pas for a civilian to speak from the Presidential podium without permission.

However, Kelce will likely be soon on his way back to the White House, given that the Chiefs repeated as Super Bowl champions this year. Despite the invitation, it will likely remain to be seen if Kelce attends. After all, reports suggest that he might be following Taylor Swift as she travels across Asia and Europe on her Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce Dances To Taylor Swift's "Love Story" In Vegas Club

Travis Kelce was spotted vibing to "Love Story", the iconic song from his girlfriend Taylor Swift, during a club outing in Las Vegas. Kelce has reunited with his Chiefs teammates for a full-blown night out in Vegas, the city where the team captured the Super Bowl two weeks ago. For many fans, Kelce vibing to Swift's music has become not just a common occurrence, but a little bit of a meme.

However, just days prior, Kelce was with Swift in Sydney. Swifties were more than happy to welcome Travis Kelce as he made his VIP entrance at Accor Stadium in Sydney. The tight end was met by masses of screaming fans. He was seen heading to his exclusive suite with Swift's father and Kelce's close friend Ross Travis. Kelce was also giving Swift a little bit of PDA after the show. However, Kelce wasn't the only famous face at the concert. Katy Perry and Rita Ora were also in attendance. The latter managed to grab a selfie with Kelce after the show.

