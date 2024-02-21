Travis Kelce Returns To Vegas Amid Super Bowl Parade Fallout, Taylor Swift Tour

Travis Kelce has seemingly returned to Vegas, the site of his third career Super Bowl win, after a chaotic week. Members of Kelce's entourage posted shots of the tight end golfing and enjoying Mexican food on the strip. Of course, Kelce has had a week like no other. Just days after winning Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce was caught up in a mass shooting when individuals opened fire at the Chiefs' victory parade in Kansas City. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, whom Kelce is rarely seen separated from in his off-time, is currently touring Asia and Oceania as part of her Eras Tour.

Furthermore, sources indicate that Kelce might not be the only member of the team headed back to Vegas. DJ Adam Daudier, who was playing at Toca Madera during Kelce's meal, told TMZ that Kelce had "asked me to play a private event for the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday." Kelce had 93 yards and no touchdowns during the Chiefs' overtime comeback win in the Super Bowl against the 49ers.

Will Travis Kelce Join Taylor Swift On The Eras Tour?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after the first half during Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, fans are wondering if Kelce plans to join Swift on the rest of her Eras Tour during the offseason. Soon after the couple went public last year, it was reported that Kelce would spend the NFL offseason with Swift as she toured Asia and Europe. He did join Swift in Argentina for a tour date that coincided with the Chiefs' bye week during the season. However, Kelce is yet to reunite with Swift since Super Bowl Sunday.

Swift has four shows in Sydney to end February before opening March with a six-show run in Singapore. After that, the pop megastar heads to Europe, where she will remain until August alongside opening act Paramore. After that, Swift returns to North America. She ends her tour with shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver.

