Is Taylor Swift Attending The Super Bowl?

Speculation has arisen that Taylor Swift may be racing to Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl after a rapid departure from Tokyo, Japan. Swift kicked off the Asian and European leg of her Eras Tour with a quartet of shows in the Japanese capital. However, for many people, this indicated that she would not be in attendance to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl. Despite this, Swift's departure from Tokyo might indicate she is trying to make it back to the US before tomorrow night.

However, some players aren't thinking about Swift's potential impact. Musician, CEO, and 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud has told TMZ that his focus this Sunday is the Super Bowl, not meeting Swift. "I'm a big fan of greatness. She's great at what she do. She big time. But, hey, this is football. We don't care about no album coming out. We don't care about none of that. Congrats to her on the Grammy thing she did, but we don't care about none of that, man," McCloud said.

Travis Kelce References Taylor Swift Lyric Change During Super Bowl Press Conference

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce made reference to Taylor Swift's Argentina concert lyric change when asked to "finish the lyric" at a Super Bowl press conference. When asked by a reporter to finish the lyric "Karma is the guy on the...", Kelce said "Chiefs". While some outlets reported this moment as Kelce getting the lyric wrong, he was actually making reference to the intentional change Swift made to the lyrics of the song for a concert last year.

Of course, Kelce was hit with a lot of questions about Swift, whose presence at the Super Bowl is in question due to her current tour schedule. Swift is performing in Tokyo until February 10, one day before the Super Bowl in Vegas. Swift and Kelce have been publicly together since Week 3 of the NFL season. However, Swift revealed during her TIME Person of the Year interview that they had been dating for at least a month before their first public outing.

