Taylor Swift Considering Legal Action Over NSFW AI Images

Taylor Swift is considering legal action against the perpetrators of a wave of NSFW AI images that hit social media this week. “Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge. These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone. Taylor’s circle of family and friends are furious, as are her fans obviously. They have the right to be, and every woman should be. The door needs to be shut on this. Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this and laws must be enacted.” a Swift team member told The Daily Mail.

Swifties rallied around the star as the images, which primarily showed Swift in sexual situations with Chiefs fans and players, spread across social media. "PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT" began trending on X, with the accounts primarily responsible for perpetuating the images swiftly suspended. However, the incident served to highlight the devastating power that current AI image technology has regarding things such as "celebrity deepfakes".

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were a recent topic of discussion on The Howard Stern Show. Stephen A. Smith mounted a vehement defense of Kelce after Stern said that the tight end would "have to marry Taylor Swift" in order to earn "a movie career to rival that of The Rock". “He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, he’s on the verge of potentially being a three-time Super Bowl champion. Universally recognized as one of the greatest tight ends in the history of football. Good looking dude, got style, got flair, got skills. He’s got a future in this business, he’s the total package. He’s a really, really good dude," Smith argued.

It's not the first time that such an argument has been made. The hosts of The View also discussed a similar issue in late 2023. They debated what they believed Travis Kelce was "hiding" about his relationship. “Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me. He said, ‘The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.’ What is he hiding then? For me, I want to know the good, the bad and the ugly up-front," Sunny Hostin said of Kelce's recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, Sara Haines said she was concerned that Kelce admitting to "thinking constantly about retirement". However, Joy Behar came to Kelce's defense. She dismissed any notion that Kelce was looking to leave football to "live off" Swift.

