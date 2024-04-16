Beyonce's Country Album, Taylor Swift, And Lana Del Rey Don't Have Courtney Love's Approval

According to Love, the country-turned-pop star is "not important" or "interesting as an artist."

In her new interview with Standard, Courtney Love had a lot to say. For starters, she doesn't mind being the villain in someone else's story. "People used to say that I was so difficult," she told the UK-based outlet. "They said I was disagreeable. Yes, I am completely disagreeable and I’m never going to apologize for that. I always wanted to be known as a b**ch," the blonde icon said. According to her, the late Kurt Cobain sought social approval, while Love couldn't be bothered wasting her energy on such things.

The musician has been promoting her new eight-part BBC Radio 6 Music series, which follows her as she reflects on other women in the industry who have shaped her journey. Among them are Black classics like Billie Holiday and Nina Simone, though Love had plenty to say about female entertainers she's less fond of too. "I like the idea of Beyonce doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only White women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music," the Hole frontwoman said.

Courtney Love Has Plenty to Say About Other Women in the Music Industry

Elsewhere, her comments about another modern starlet are catching major heat online. "Taylor [Swift] is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist," Love declared. Of Lana Del Rey, the 59-year-old added, "I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off. Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great."

No matter how Courtney Love might feel about Beyonce's eighth studio album, we can't deny the impact COWBOY CARTER has had so far. While the vocalist's first-born, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her for most of the RENAISSANCE World Tour, it was Rumi's turn to shine on the country-based LP. Thanks to the young girl's work, she broke a record on the Billboard Hot 100 previously set by her older sister. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

