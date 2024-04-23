Kim Kardashian Confirms Some Bizarre Rumors About Herself

Earlier this week, reality star Kim Kardashian made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late night talk show. She was there primarily to discuss the season finale to the current American Horror Story anthology. She took on an acting role in the series and discussed some of her experiences and the upcoming finale while on the show. Additionally, the pair played a special game where Kim spoke on rumors about her that have allegedly been circulating for years.

Through the game she revealed all kinds of unique eccentricities about herself. She admitted that before putting on any metal jewelry or clothes she uses a blow dryer on it to heat it up. This is apparently because she doesn't like the feeling of cold metal touching her skin. Similarly, she revealed she hates the sounds that cardboard makes dragging against other objects. Specifically, she makes her assistants remove the cardboard slip covers from her coffees to avoid having to hear the sound. She copped to even more strange things throughout the segment. Check out the full clip below.

Kim Kardashian Shares Some Quirky Habits

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian was at the center of the biggest, and perhaps only diss track to hit the pop music world so far in 2024. Taylor Swift has been feuding with the reality star for years now dating back to a 2016 beef that Kardashian inherited from Kanye West. Kim has been near silent on the beef for years but Taylor has brought it up repeatedly. She once again did so on a track from the deluxe edition of her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

She used playful capitalization on a song called "thanK you aIMee" to make sure fans knew just who the song was meant to be about. What do you think of Kim Kardashian confessing to various quirky behaviors? Do you think she purposefully tried to avoid the recent diss track Taylor Swift released about her? Let us know in the comment section below.

