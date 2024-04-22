Kim Kardashian Facing Fan Harassment And Mass Unfollowing After Taylor Swift Diss Track

If anyone hasn't heard yet, Taylor Swift recently released some new music. She dropped her new album The Tortured Poets Department over the weekend to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Just a few hours after dropping her lengthy 16-track album, she had a surprise announcement. She revealed that the album was actually two albums with the second The Anthology adding an additional 15 tracks. It was within the tracklist of The Anthology where the song "thanK you aIMee" appears. From the specific capitalization in the title alone, fans could quickly tell the song was probably going to be about Kim Kardashian.

Kim K and Taylor have a beef that dates back to 2016 and was inherited from an already existing feud the pop star had with Kanye West. While Kim has been radio silent about the alleged beef for years, Taylor refuses to let it go. She's brought up the reality star numerous times in the years since, though often in indirect ways. And on her new song, she once again takes aim. While many online criticized the track for feeling seemingly desperate to re-spark tensions, Swift's own fanbase unsurprisingly went rabid for it. As a result, Kim's social media has been swarming with Swifties for days.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Rakes In Millions With SKIMS MENS Line

Swifites Attack Kim Kardashian On Social Media

According to TMZ, Kardashian has lost more than 100k Instagram followers since the song dropped. Despite the loss she still sits at an astonishing 363 million followers, compared to Swift's 283 million. Her comments have also been flooded by devout Swifties with criticisms of the reality star. She's not the only one who has been harassed by the fanbase. Paste Magazine published their review without a byline in an attempt to avoid Swiftie harassment. But that unfortunately ended up in the fanbase attacking an unrelated writer on Twitter.

What do you think of Taylor Swift once again dragging up old beef with Kim Kardashian? Do you think her fans are overreacting by unfollowing Kim in bulk and spamming her comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Unveils NBA x SKIMS Partnership

[Via]