Taylor Swift Album Panned By Internet Critics Due To Cringy Lyrics And Boring Production

The Swifties are having a rough morning.

BYAlexander Cole
The Final Night Of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Los Angeles, CA

Taylor Swift is someone who releases albums extremely frequently. It feels as though every single year, she has a new release. Unfortunately, this isn't exactly conducive to the best work. Sure, she gets every Grammy in the book, but it seems like folks outside of her fanbase are sick of the mediocrity. Today, the songstress delivered The Tortured Poets Department, an album title that will have your eyes permanently rolled into the back of your head. The type of title that you would expect from a 14-year-olds Tumblr page.

Well, as you can see from the Billboard report below, this project broke a major Spotify record in less than 12 hours. It just goes to show that regardless of the actual music, Swift still has the juice with her fans. So far, many of the "Swifties" are loving the album. As for your average Joe, they find it to be incredibly juvenile, cringeworthy, and at times, downright boring.

Taylor Swift Still Breaks Records

These feelings were made clear in the tweets below, which only scratched the surface of how people feel. Screenshots of her lyrics are hitting the internet in droves, and it seems like Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn are getting things the worst. As far as Travis Kelce is concerned, he may have to wait a few album cycles before he gets mentioned in any real identifiable ways. Whether or not Taylor Swift will change things up in the future, remains to be seen. For now, however, its looking like this could wind up being one of her worst showings.

Fans React

Let us know what you thought of the new Taylor Swift album, in the comments section down below. Do you feel as though people are being too harsh about it? Or is this one of the best albums to be released so far this year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

