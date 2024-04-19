Taylor Swift & Post Malone Harmonize Beautifully On "Fortnight"

We do not typically do this sort of thing, but today we are covering some new Taylor Swift music! So, come one, come all Swifties. The Pennsylvania pop phenom has just left off her 11th album called THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT as of April 18. However, Swift stunned and most likely sent her die-hards into a frenzy when she revealed overnight that this was a "secret double album." That is why there now two version available for streaming, with the elongated version being called THE ANTHOLOGY.

She tweeted out, "I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours. 🤍 As you can imagine, the Swifties are running up the streams and plays across all platforms. "Fortnight" with Post Malone is already one the album's most tuned into tracks and for good reason. The opener has a lot of possible secret callbacks to past relationships and flings, as Genius has so astutely researched and theorized.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy’s Bad Doctor Impression Allegedly Got Him Caught In Prescription Fraud Scheme

Listen To "Fortnight" By Taylor Swift & Post Malone

If you want a further lyrical breakdown, check out the link below. As for the song itself, "Fortnight" is a moody, soft, and smoky introduction to the LP. Jack Antonoff, one of Taylor's most frequent producers, lays down some incredibly pretty synths that give it an 80s vibe. Post Malone chips in subtly with background vocals, but they add so much to the track. This first team-up goes over very well and it figures to be one the record's strongest cuts.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "Fortnight" by Taylor Swift and Post Malone? Should they continue their work relationship moving forward, why or why not? Should Post have had more glaring contributions or did the background vocals work? How are you feeling about Swift's new album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Taylor Swift and Post Malone. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

And for a fortnight, there we were, forever running

'Til you sometimes ask about the weather

Now you're in my backyard, turned into good neighbors

Your wife waters flowers, I wanna kill her

And for a fortnight, there we were, together running

'Til you sometimes come and tug my sweater

Read More: Kanye West & Bianca Censori Appear To Be In Good Spirits Following Assault Allegations

[Via]