Taylor Swift & Beyonce Fans Collide Over Post Malone’s Differing Tributes To The Artists

Post Malone inadvertently riled up the two fanbases.

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
750 Views
2019 GQ Men Of The Year - Arrivals

Fans of Taylor Swift and Beyonce have been going at it on social media since Post Malone shared a tribute to The Tortured Poets Department singer over the weekend. In his post, he wrote a lengthy message about being “floored” and “honored” by Swift while sharing a picture of the two of them. On the other hand, after working with Beyonce earlier this year, he simply wrote: “I love you Beyonce” with a picture of the album cover for Cowboy Carter.

In full for Swift, he wrote: “It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey 🥹 I love you so much. Thank you Tay.”

Read More: Taylor Swift & Post Malone Harmonize Beautifully On "Fortnight"

Taylor Swift & Beyonce Pose Together At "The Eras Tour" Concert Film Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)

When one user on Twitter pointed out the difference between the two posts, fans quickly began taking sides. One fan wrote: “You are acting like as if he’s cursing on beyoncé or he said something bad like.. i don’t see any problem at all.” Another said: “How do y’all know they were ACTUALLY working together?? Bey seems like the type to have her team call his team and they send the song that way. It’s clear Taylor and Post were actually in the studio together. Just an observation…” Check out the comparison between the two posts below.

Fans Compare Post Malone's Shoutouts

For Taylor Swift, Malone worked on her track, “Fortnight,” while for Beyonce, he collaborated with her on “Levii’s Jeans.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Taylor Swift and Beyonce as well as Post Malone on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Beyonce's New Album Features Post Malone & Miley Cyrus

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Kansas CityMusicBeyonce Shows Up For Taylor Swift's Concert Film Premiere754
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World PremiereMusicTaylor Swift Shouts Out Beyonce For Invitation To "RENAISSANCE" Premiere733
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2024MusicBeyonce’s Producer Hints At “Shocking” Collaborations On New Country Album1296
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Los AngelesMusicBeyonce's "Renaissance" Film On Pace To Top Box Office Charts701