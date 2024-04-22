Taylor Swift & Beyonce Fans Collide Over Post Malone’s Differing Tributes To The Artists

Fans of Taylor Swift and Beyonce have been going at it on social media since Post Malone shared a tribute to The Tortured Poets Department singer over the weekend. In his post, he wrote a lengthy message about being “floored” and “honored” by Swift while sharing a picture of the two of them. On the other hand, after working with Beyonce earlier this year, he simply wrote: “I love you Beyonce” with a picture of the album cover for Cowboy Carter.

In full for Swift, he wrote: “It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey 🥹 I love you so much. Thank you Tay.”

Read More: Taylor Swift & Post Malone Harmonize Beautifully On "Fortnight"

Taylor Swift & Beyonce Pose Together At "The Eras Tour" Concert Film Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)

When one user on Twitter pointed out the difference between the two posts, fans quickly began taking sides. One fan wrote: “You are acting like as if he’s cursing on beyoncé or he said something bad like.. i don’t see any problem at all.” Another said: “How do y’all know they were ACTUALLY working together?? Bey seems like the type to have her team call his team and they send the song that way. It’s clear Taylor and Post were actually in the studio together. Just an observation…” Check out the comparison between the two posts below.

Fans Compare Post Malone's Shoutouts

For Taylor Swift, Malone worked on her track, “Fortnight,” while for Beyonce, he collaborated with her on “Levii’s Jeans.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Taylor Swift and Beyonce as well as Post Malone on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Beyonce's New Album Features Post Malone & Miley Cyrus

[Via]