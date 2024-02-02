Taylor Swift Fans Beg Her Not To Collaborate With F.L.Y. Amid "Swag Surfin'" Trend

If you're an NFL fan, a Taylor Swift fan, or have been on the Internet at all recently, you've probably seen her support her boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl run. In fact, you probably saw her dance to Fast Like Youngstaz's (F.L.Y.) 2009 hit with Ea$ton, "Swag Surfin'," an HBCU and sports staple that sparked debate over who should get credit for its resurgence: its dancers or its creators? "My initial reaction to Taylor Swift swag surfin’ was I thought it was dope," group member Mook told TMZ. "I automatically knew it was going to be a good look because of who she is, what she’s got going on.

"Our streams across all platforms [are] up 700%," Mook continued. "Our YouTube numbers went up. We gained 20,000 subscribers in like two weeks. So everything is up. It’s just been a dope thing to watch everything unfold so quickly." Not only that, but he also suggested this is the biggest moment the song's ever had in terms of growth, and proposed and endorsed the idea of Taylor Swift remixing it with a rap verse. Some people already don't like the league pushing her at every chance they get, and this was even more of a red flag for fans.

Taylor Swift Dances To "Swag Surfin'" + Watch F.L.Y.'s Original Music Video

Moreover, on social media sites like Twitter, folks lamented this prospect, as they see it as appropriation or a cheap way to capitalize on another artist's work. Some didn't take it that far, suggesting that it would just be cringe, and a lot of people don't really care much about it at all. Still, it's fair to say that making assumptions about Taylor Swift's malice in terms of her NFL visibility and her participation in these dances is pretty unfair, and frankly unfounded. As unlikely as this remix seems, though, fans are very careful not push this to its limits. You can see these reactions down below.

Fans React

Meanwhile, most folks only like to see Kelce and the superstar singer develop a wholesome bond for a bit. Beyond that, there are as many good reasons as there are bad reasons to be wary of this exposure. But we'll see if the Super Bowl changes any of that. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for more news on F.L.Y., Taylor Swift, and the NFL.

