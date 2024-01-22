Travis Kelce Made This Sign For Taylor Swift After Scoring A Touchdown Against The Bills

The Chiefs are on a roll right now.

Travis Kelce had a bit of a tough end to the NFL season. Although he started off great, things eventually took a turn for the worse. Overall, Chiefs fans and Fantasy Team owners were looking for some sort of scapegoat. The easiest place to turn was none other than Taylor Swift. After his relationship with Swift began, it was clear that the NFL media was going to do everything they could to shove it down our throats. At first, Swift proved to be a good luck charm, however, as Kelce began slipping, so did Swift's goodwill.

Heading into the playoffs, many fans felt like Kelce was going to continue his downward trajectory. However, the opposite has happened. Against the Miami Dolphins, Kelce showed flashes of brilliance. Furthermore, last night against the Buffalo Bills, he had his best game in a while. He made five catches for 75 yards and he ended up finishing the game with two touchdowns. In fact, after his first touchdown, he made sure to acknowledge his girlfriend who was in the press box with his family.

Travis Kelce Shows Out For Taylor

In the video up above, you an see Kelce making a heart sign while looking up at the skybox. Swift was up there with the likes of Brittany Mahomes and Jason Kelce, who got pretty rowdy during the game. Overall, it was an amazing match with the Chiefs taking it by a score of 27-24. In fact, if it weren't for a missed field goal at the end, this game could have very well gone to overtime. Instead, the Chiefs are off to the AFC Championship game, where they will take on the league-best Baltimore Ravens.

Let us know what you thought of last night's game, in the comments section down below. With four teams remaining, who do you think will be going to the Super Bowl? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on the biggest athletes and all of their moves.

