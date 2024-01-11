Travis Kelce Will Play In 2024

Travis Kelce has confirmed that he intends to play the 2024 season with the Chiefs. "I have no reason to stop playing football. I love [playing with the Chiefs]. We still have success, come in with the right mindset, and I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try and be at my best. I have no desire to stop anytime soon," Kelce said Thursday.

Furthermore, the 34-year-old tight end said he had contemplated retirement but simply wasn't in a place to think about life without the Chiefs just yet. "I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I've been enjoying doing, like getting on camera. The [Saturday Night Live] stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career path for me. But it's funny for me to even say that at this point in my career. I think it's so much further down the road than it is right now," Kelce added. The 11-6 Chiefs open their Super Bowl defense with a wildcard matchup against Miami.

Travis Kelce & Chiefs Ready For Sub-Zero Playoff Game

Meanwhile, the aforementioned game between the Chiefs and Dolphins is expected to be one of the coldest in NFL history. Daytime highs in Kansas City are projected at 12 degrees. However, with the game set to begin at 7pm, the temperature could be as low as -3 degrees come kickoff. There is also an expected amount of high wind chill. This could majorly affect the game, and the team's strategies. But both sides are going to want to bundle up warm.

If the temperature does hit -3, then it would become the fifth-coldest game in playoff history. The record is the 1967 "Ice Bowl", which had a game-time temperature of -13 and a wind chill temperature of -48. However, the cold weather conditions could pose a problem for Miami. The Dolphins haven't won a game played below 40 degrees since Christmas Eve 2016. Saturday, if projected temperatures are reached, will be the coldest game in Dolphins history.

