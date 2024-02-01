Travis Kelce Confirms Taylor Swift Relationship Origin Story

Travis Kelce has corroborated the origin story of his relationship with Taylor Swift that Swift told TIME late last year. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce confirmed that they had been seeing each other for around a month before Swift's appearance at a Chiefs game in September. However, Kelce also revealed that he had "put the ball in her court" a few days before the game. While he was aware she had already plans to attend, he made things official by explicitly asking her if she would like to attend. "It's been a crazy, crazy ride I could have never anticipated, man, but I'm having fun with it," Kelce told the ESPN host.

However, as mentioned, Kelce did not say anything fans didn't already know. Swift was the first to break the silence on how their relationship began. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew. Which, I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift told TIME.

Is Travis Kelce Attending The Grammys?

Meanwhile, Kelce also used his appearance on McAfee's show to address speculation as to whether he would be Swift's date to the Grammys this weekend. “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for. Unfortunately, I’ve got to get ready for this big ol’ Super Bowl we got in a week," Kelce told McAfee. Swift is up for six awards. This includes "Album of the Year", an award that Swift could become the first four-time winner of.

However, as Kelce alluded to, he will be unable to attend as the Chiefs prepare to face the 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 11. Conversely, Swift will be unlikely to attend the Super Bowl in Vegas. She is scheduled to perform in Tokyo from February 7 - 10. However, following the game, the couple is expected to reunite. Furthermore, Kelce is expected to join Swift across the Asian and European legs of her Eras Tour.

