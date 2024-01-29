Shannon Sharpe Had Ochocinco Enraged After Saying Taylor Swift Moves The Needle More Than Beyonce

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco have become an incredible duo. Overall, they have a new show together called Nightcap that has been a huge success. Typically, the show is done at night after a few sporting events have gone on. It is a great way for fans to spend their evenings before going off to bed. Furthermore, these two have incredible chemistry and have found themselves in some massive debates. Last night, they had it out over the influence of Taylor Swift.

With Swift generating over $300 million in revenue for the NFL, Sharpe came out and said that Swift moves the needle more than Beyonce. Ochocinco did not want to hear this at all and fought Sharpe on the point. However, Sharpe stuck with his guns and even compared Swift's influence to that of Michael Jackson. "Not like this," Sharpe said. "I love Beyoncé. Beyoncé ain't moving the needle like this chick, Ocho. No. [Taylor's] the closest thing to moving the needle like Michael Jackson that we've seen."

Taylor Swift Gets The Shannon Sharpe Co-Sign

If you thought Sharpe's take had angered Ochocinco previously, then you can imagine what the MJ comparison did. He was not having any of what Sharpe was selling here. However, eventually, he just had to concede as Sharpe would not back down. In the comments section to the episode, fans agreed with Shannon. The consensus was that while Swift may not be everyone's favorite, her numbers do not lie. Moreover, some felt bad for Ochocinco as he is starting to lose a lot more debates than he wins.

No matter what, Shannon's comments have stirred up quite a bit of debate. Let us know who you believe moves the needle more, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming work.

