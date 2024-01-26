Taylor Swift In A Ravens Jersey Is The Latest Piece Of AFC Championship Trash Talk

A Maryland-based artist and Ravens fan has taken trash-talking to a new level with his latest Taylor Swift-inspired piece. The artist, known as Dlordink on social media, showcased an intricate mural of Taylor Swift wearing a Ravens jersey ahead of the team's matchup against the Chiefs this weekend. Furthermore, Dlordink called out Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. "Tag @taylorswift & @killatrav in the comments and let them know how good she looks in @new_era8 @ravens purple," he added as a caption.

Swift is expected to head to Baltimore this week as the Chiefs look for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. However, the Ravens are hosting for the first time in franchise history. This ends a run of five consecutive championship home games for Kansas City. Meanwhile, Chiefs fans have tried to play off the trash talk. "Huh. Weird. I have to say, as a Chiefs fan, we kinda...don't think about you at all. But whatever makes you feel better about things. Enjoy the crab cakes," one fan replied on Twitter.

Taylor Swift Considering Legal Action Over AI Art

Meanwhile, another piece of media has gotten under Swift's skin. The singer is considering legal action against the proprietors of a website that published NSFW AI images of her on social media this week. “Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided. But there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge. These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone. Taylor’s circle of family and friends are furious, as are her fans obviously. They have the right to be, and every woman should be. The door needs to be shut on this. Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this and laws must be enacted.” a Swift team member told The Daily Mail.

Furthermore, Swifties rallied around the star as the images. Additionally, these images primarily showed Swift in sexual situations with Chiefs fans and players. "PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT" began trending on X, with the accounts primarily responsible for perpetuating the images swiftly suspended. However, the incident served to highlight the devastating power that current AI image technology has regarding things such as "celebrity deepfakes".

