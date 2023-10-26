Rob Gronkowski Wants Less Taylor Swift During NFL Broadcasts

Rob Gronkowski believes that the NFL is going too hard on their Taylor Swift coverage. “Bye bye bye, it’s just a little bit too much. We want more football," the retired tight end said on Up & Adams Wednesday morning. Of course, Swift Fever has taken over the league ever since she started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. However, the obsessive focus on Swift has garnered significant backlash from fans.

Furthermore, Gronk isn't the only player who thinks the league is going too far. Travis Kelce himself called the league out a couple weeks ago. "I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think they're overdoing it a little bit for sure. Especially my situation." With Swift watching the Chiefs beat the Jets in person, cuts to Swift were frequent. Some fans complained that Swift's reaction was being prioritized over the action on the field. One notable example was when the broadcast cut away from an Isaiah Pacheco touchdown celebration to get Swift's reaction.

Gronk Wants To Play Olympic Flag Football

Elsewhere, Gronk recently hinted at a very specific return to football. "Hopefully there's no tryouts and they just accept me. But I'm in. I'm going for that if there is flag football in the Olympics in 2028. USA going all the way!" Gronk told TMZ. The tight end retired in 2022. Furthermore, he has said on multiple occasions that he's done for good. This is despite unretiring once before.

Flag football was one of five sports approved by the IOC executive board this week. It will debut at the 2028 Olympics in LA. The other sports approved were cricket, lacrosse, squash, and baseball/softball. Despite the perception of American Football being, well, an American sport, it actually enjoys immensely popularity around the world. Furthermore, the inclusion of flag football, as opposed to full contact football, mitigates many of the safety concerns involved with the inclusion.

