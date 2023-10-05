Taylor Swift Content Focus Defended By NFL

The NFL has defended its heavy focus on Taylor Swift during her appearances at recent games as well as in social media content. "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport. The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more," the league said in a statement.

The defensive statement came hours after Kelce himself appeared to call out the league for the intense focus on his new relationship. "I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think they're overdoing it a little bit for sure. Especially my situation," Kelce said on his weekly podcast. With Swift watching the Chiefs beat the Jets in person, cuts to the singer were frequent. Some fans complained that Swift's reaction was being prioritized over the action on the field. One notable example was when the broadcast cut away from an Isaiah Pacheco touchdown celebration to get Swift' reaction.

Read More: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Romance Is Losing Steam Among Football Fans: Report

Kelce "Smitten" With Swift

Meanwhile, Traylor continues to dominate the NFL news cycle. “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. [She] likes [that Travis is] a normal, nice guy [who’s] down-to-earth, not affected by fame, and so hot. Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore. She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life,” a source told Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Kelce is reportedly "completely smitten" with Swift and the pair "talks every day". This week, Kelce liked several social media posts showing Swift's enthusiastic reaction to various big moments during the Chiefs-Jets game she attended with the likes of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Swift is expected to attend the Chiefs' next game in Minnesota, where the Vikings have expressed an eagerness to "get to Kelce" in front of his boo.

Read More: Travis Kelce’s Mom’s Opinion Of Taylor Swift Revealed

[via]