Joel Embiid Declares For Team USA Ahead Of 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid has formally announced that he will be fighting for a place on the American Olympic basketball team. Embiid has been a major target of Team USA in the run-up to the Paris Games. However, the reigning NBA MVP had taken his time choosing between his dual nationalities of American and French. However, Embiid opted for Team USA after a meeting with executive director Grant Hill in Colorado this week.

Sources told ESPN that Embiid was inspired by the litany of former stars who have suited up for Team USA. Furthermore, Embiid wanted to win a gold medal in front of his son Arthur, who was born an American citizen in 2020. "It's exciting for USA Basketball that Joel Embiid wants to represent the United States. Joel and I have had several conversations about his goals and I'm looking forward to continuing that dialogue knowing that one of those goals is to represent USA Basketball next summer in Paris," Grant Hill said in a statement.

Embiid Adds To Olympic Selection Headache

However, Embiid's declaration only adds to the selection headache of Team USA head coach Steve Kerr. A whole host of top-level NBA talent expressed an interest in playing for Team USA in Paris next summer, well more than the 12 that Kerr can select for his squad. The short selection may end up being more interesting than the team itself as the US is highly favored to win their fifth consecutive basketball gold. The wave of superstar talent eager for international action comes after Team USA finished fourth at the FIBA World Cup earlier this year.

Team USA is one of eight teams that have already qualified for the games. Alongside hosts France, South Sudan, Canada, Japan, Germany, Serbia, and Australia have all earned a spot in the men's competition. The final four places will be determined at qualifying held in the first week of July next year. Team USA beat France 87-82 in the gold medal match at Tokyo 2020.

