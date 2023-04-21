Joel Embiid
- SportsJoel Embiid Injury Has LeBron James Fuming About The Rest Rule And Media AccountabilityLeBron called media advocates of the rest rule "trash". By Ben Mock
- SportsJoel Embiid & Tyrese Haliburton Are Proof The NBA Rest Rule Is Ruining BasketballWelcome to the NBA's ironman era.By Ben Mock
- SportsJoel Embiid MVP Repeat In Danger Due To NBA Rest RuleEmbiid can only miss 7 games for the rest of the season to remain eligible for the award.By Ben Mock
- SportsJoel Embiid Claps Back After James Harden Claims Sixers "Kept Him On A Leash"Embiid felt Harden played a key and specific role in the Sixers offense last year.By Ben Mock
- WrestlingJoel Embiid Fined $35K For "Obscene" CelebrationHowever, the fine also came with an invitation from a wrestling legend.By Ben Mock
- SportsJoel Embiid And Sketchers Reportedly Close to DealIt's a high-risk, high-reward move for the sneaker brand.By Ben Mock
- SportsJoel Embiid Declares For Team USA Ahead Of 2024 OlympicsYet another superstar eyes Olympic glory.By Ben Mock
- SportsAnne de Paula Shares Pictures From Beautiful Wedding To Joel EmbiidThe couple wed in the Hamptons last weekend.By Ben Mock
- SportsJoel Embiid Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?The rhythmic journey of Joel Embiid, NBA superstar, charts a concerto of success, from his humble beginnings to his major success.By Jake Skudder
- SportsJoel Embiid Reacts To James Harden Trade RequestJoel Embiid wants to run it back. By Alexander Cole
- SportsKnicks News: What Does The Mo Bamba Signing Mean For Joel Embiid?Mo Bamba is a Sixer now, could the Knicks make a move for Embiid?By Ben Mock
- SportsJoel Embiid Trade Rumors Starting To SwirlThe Sixers could lose their star if trade rumors start to move towards realityBy Ben Mock
- SportsDamian Lillard Questions Joel Embiid For Comments After Brutal Game 7 LossJoel Embiid remarked that he and James Harden "can't win alone" after the 76ers' Game 7 loss on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsUnderdog Fantasy Offers Hilarious Promotion For Sixers-CelticsWhat's the over/under on flops per game?By Ben Mock
- SportsJames Harden Gives Joel Embiid A Rolex For Winning MVPJames Harden surprised his Sixers teammate with a very sweet giftBy Ben Mock
- SportsJoel Embiid Returns But Sixers Suffer Blowout LossThe Celtics put a 34-point damper on Embiid's returnBy Ben Mock
- SportsJoel Embiid To Play In Sixers-Celtics Game 2Embiid is reportedly ready to make this on-court return.By Ben Mock
- SportsJoel Embiid Receives Injury Update For Game 1 Vs. BostonInjury issues hit another NBA superstar.By Tyler Reed
- SportsEmbiid Likely Out For Game 1 Versus CelticsThe Sixers might not have their biggest star to start their rivalry seriesBy Ben Mock
- SportsDraymond Green Comments On Joel Embiid IncidentDraymond Green shares his thoughts on Joel Embiid's incident. By Tyler Reed
- SportsNBA Taking No Further Action On Joel EmbiidJoel Embiid will not face any punishment from the NBA for kicking Nic Claxton.By Tyler Reed
- SportsShannon Sharpe On Joel Embiid's ActionsShannon Sharpe discusses unnecessary actions of Joel Embiid from Thursday night.By Tyler Reed