NBA News: League Confirms Refs Made Multiple Mistakes In Game 2 Of Knicks-Sixers

The playoff matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philidelphia 76ers has been a rollercoaster of emotions, particularly for the Sixers fans. Game two was a nail-biter, featuring one of the most intense and dramatic endings to an NBA playoff game in recent memory. The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson, staged a miraculous comeback, much to the dismay of the Sixers. The Sixers felt the officials played a crucial part in their defeat. The Knicks emerged victorious with a score of 104-101, setting Madison Square Garden ablaze. 76ers superstar Joel Embiid's frustration was palpable as he openly criticized the officials post-game.

The 76ers looked like they were going to be able to close out the game against the Knicks easily. The sequence that has caused the Sixers to file an official grievance with the league started with a Brunson 3-pointer. Now up by 3 points, the Sixers have their inbound pass tipped, leading to a Tyrese Maxey turnover, which leads to a missed 3-pointer by Donte DiVincenzo. Divacenzo misses the three, but the Knicks get the rebound, and the Sharpshooter gets another look and drains it. The Knicks went on to win the game, but controversy surrounds the dramatic victory.

Read More: Jalen Brunson Drops 41 With Coi Leray Courtside, Fans Credit Performance To Rapper's Presence

Did NBA Officials Cost Sixers Game 2?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks goes to the basket against Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 and Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks won 104-101. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The NBA’s Last two-minute report has validated Joel Embiid and the Sixers' complaints, shedding light on the crucial referee mistakes that influenced the game's outcome. The report confirms that officials overlooked an attempt by 76ers coach Nick Nurse to call a timeout. This oversight allowed the sequence at the end of the game to unfold, altering the course of the game. There was also a missed foul call with 27 seconds remaining. Brunson tugged tug Tyrese Maxey's jersey on the inbound, a move that led to the Knicks gaining possession and, ultimately, the lead. Maxey was also fouled three seconds later by Josh Hart, just before the Sixers guard lost the ball.

There were officially missed calls at the end of the Sixer's loss, but they still had opportunities to close out the game. If the Sixers had been able to get the rebound on the first DiVacenzo three-pointer, the game would have been over. Also, before Maxey was fouled, fans pointed out that he had committed an offensive foul. Maxey pushed off of Jalen Brunson before the sequence. The Sixers had their chance. Missed calls happen, but you have to play through them. You can’t expect the refs to bail you out of a jam. Just get the rebound, and the series is tied.

Read More: Joel Embiid And The Sixers Beat Jimmy Butler And The Heat To Secure Playoff Spot

[via]