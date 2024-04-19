Lil Wayne Stars In NBA Playoffs Commercial With Chris Rock As Narrator

Lil Wayne is a common sight at NBA games. Wayne is an avid sports fan and loves basketball, so it's only fitting he leads the promo for the NBA playoffs. He leads a list of big names that have been tapped by the NBA to feature in their playoff promotion. The promotion features narration from Chris Rock. Additionally, other celebrities, including ESPN's Malika Andrews, Guy Fieri, and singer Anuel AA, joined Lil Wayne in the promotion. The commercial also features several NBA stars like Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, and Jayson Tatum.

The NBA playoffs are shaping up to be spectacular. With so many good teams, star players, and incredible matchups, the playoffs need a hype man. Weezy is the perfect person to lead the playoff promo. The New Orleans native's hometown team still has a chance to make it, but he is known to have allegiances with other teams like The Celtics. Furthermore, Wayne is routinely seen at Lakers games with his son. NBA fans will likely see Weezy courtside in their commercial breaks this postseason.

Lil Wayne NBA Commercial Kicks The Playoffs Off

Chris Rock narrates as we see NBA stars like Jason Tatum, joined by Lil Wayne and ESPN's Malika Andrews. The ad campaign is called "Playoff Mode," and we see Jayson Tatum being asked about "Playoff Jayson." The idea is players elevate their game in the playoffs. Tatum denies the allegations, and Chris Rock goes into the evidence. Rock introduces Lil Wayne as "Playoff Tunechi," as we see him in an arcade playing a claw machine game. It's a fun commercial, and Wayne looks like he is having a good time. We also see Shaq and Guy Fieri as the commercial ends.

The NBA playoffs start on Saturday, April 20th, with matchups all day. Before the big show, the final spots in the Western Conference will be decided tonight. The New Orleans Pelicans play the Sacramento Kings for the final spot in the west. Additionally, the Chicago Bulls take on the Miami Heat for the final spot in the east. Lil Wayne's playoff commercial will definitely be played several times tonight and throughout the first round.

