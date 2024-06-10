Jayson Tatum Roasted For Weak NBA Finals Performance Despite Celtics Domination

Fans are saying Tatum is cruising to his first NBA Title.

The Boston Celtics have taken a commanding 2-0 lead on the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Despite the two straight wins for the Celts, their star player, Jayson Tatum, has had an underwhelming Finals, as many fans have pointed out. Last night, the Celtics won a close game in convincing fashion, beating the Mavs 105-98. Jayson Tatum finished the game with 18 points, most of his scoring happening in the second half. NBA fans were roasting him all night after he missed several layups and generally wasn’t effective scoring the ball.

The Celtics victory was led by Jrue Holiday, who had one of the most efficient 26 points in NBA finals history. Kristaps Porzingis had another great game coming off the bench after being out for almost 40 days. Jaylen Brown had strong moments, especially on the defensive end against Luka Doncicn and Kyrie Irving. For Much of the game, Jayson Tatum wasn't the dynamite scorer that everyone knows he can be. Many fans recognize that the Celtics are so good that Tatum doesn't have to score the ball at an elite level for his team to win. However, his potential to dominate the game is undeniable, and this is a point of discussion among fans and media, who often view the team sport as an individual game, and they are insinuating Jayson Tatum is coasting during the Finals when he should be dominating.

Jayson Tatum Roasted For Weak NBA Finals Performance

Fans were frustrated with Jayson Tatum during game 2, especially in the first half, where he only scored 5 points and had a lot of missed shots. The good news for Boston is twofold. They are up 2-0 on the Dallas Mavericks despite their best player not having a great series Additiioanklly, Jayson Tatum will eventually have a great scoring game. His all-around game has not been bad at all. He is playing good defense and mixing it up with the Dallas big men's rotation, grabbing boards at a high rate. He is also passing the ball extremely well, given all the attention he draws when he is aggressive. Overall, Tatum doesn’t need to play like Luka Doncic for the Celtics to win, and that's probably a good thing for Boston.

The Mavs will look to get their first win of the series in Dallas on Wednesday. Kyrie Irving has been hounded by the entire Celtics roster. He has not played well, and it's because of the dogged defense the Celtics are playing. Luka isnt 100% healthy but is still putting up serious scoring numbers despite the losses. Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis may have tweaked the injury that kept him out the entire playoffs, so that is something to monitor for both teams. Overall, I would bet that Jayson Tatum will have a great game sooner or later.