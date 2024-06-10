Jayson Tatum Roasted For Weak NBA Finals Performance Despite Celtics Domination

BYJamil David663 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 NBA Finals - Game Two
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 09: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Fans are saying Tatum is cruising to his first NBA Title.

The Boston Celtics have taken a commanding 2-0 lead on the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Despite the two straight wins for the Celts, their star player, Jayson Tatum, has had an underwhelming Finals, as many fans have pointed out. Last night, the Celtics won a close game in convincing fashion, beating the Mavs 105-98. Jayson Tatum finished the game with 18 points, most of his scoring happening in the second half. NBA fans were roasting him all night after he missed several layups and generally wasn’t effective scoring the ball. 

The Celtics victory was led by Jrue Holiday, who had one of the most efficient 26 points in NBA finals history. Kristaps Porzingis had another great game coming off the bench after being out for almost 40 days. Jaylen Brown had strong moments, especially on the defensive end against Luka Doncicn and Kyrie Irving. For Much of the game, Jayson Tatum wasn't the dynamite scorer that everyone knows he can be. Many fans recognize that the Celtics are so good that Tatum doesn't have to score the ball at an elite level for his team to win. However, his potential to dominate the game is undeniable, and this is a point of discussion among fans and media, who often view the team sport as an individual game, and they are insinuating Jayson Tatum is coasting during the Finals when he should be dominating.  

Read More: NBA Finals Prediction: Can The Mavericks Knock Off The Super Team Celtics?

Jayson Tatum Roasted For Weak NBA Finals Performance

Fans were frustrated with Jayson Tatum during game 2, especially in the first half, where he only scored 5 points and had a lot of missed shots. The good news for Boston is twofold. They are up 2-0 on the Dallas Mavericks despite their best player not having a great series Additiioanklly, Jayson Tatum will eventually have a great scoring game. His all-around game has not been bad at all. He is playing good defense and mixing it up with the Dallas big men's rotation, grabbing boards at a high rate. He is also passing the ball extremely well, given all the attention he draws when he is aggressive. Overall, Tatum doesn’t need to play like Luka Doncic for the Celtics to win, and that's probably a good thing for Boston.

The Mavs will look to get their first win of the series in Dallas on Wednesday. Kyrie Irving has been hounded by the entire Celtics roster. He has not played well, and it's because of the dogged defense the Celtics are playing. Luka isnt 100% healthy but is still putting up serious scoring numbers despite the losses. Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis may have tweaked the injury that kept him out the entire playoffs, so that is something to monitor for both teams. Overall, I would bet that Jayson Tatum will have a great game sooner or later. 

Read More: Metro Boomin Partners With The NBA For New 2024 Finals Campaign

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston CelticsSportsNBA Finals Prediction: Can The Mavericks Knock Off The Super Team Celtics?2.0K
Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers - Game FourSportsJaylen Brown Wins Eastern Conference Finals MVP After All NBA Snub460
Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesSportsKevin Durant Shows His Appreciation For Jayson Tatum3.1K
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game SixSportsCeltics Force Game 7 Against Sixers587