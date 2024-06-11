Metro Boomin Linked Up With Paul Pierce Courtside At The NBA Finals

Metro showed up to support his St. Louis brother Jayson Tatum

On Sunday, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics prevailed 105-98 in a tense matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. With contributions from every player on the roster, the C's eventually overcame a first-half deficit to win Game 2 at TD Garden. Along with being Boston's tenth straight postseason victory, Dallas suffered their first back-to-back losses after the regular season. For the match, Celtics Nation was well-represented. Paul Pierce, Shaquille O'Neal, and Leland Wayne, popularly known as "Metro Boomin," were spotted watching the action from the courtside. Like Tatum, the music producer is from St. Louis. He later praised the Celtics' victory on social media.

Despite having yet another difficult shooting night, Jayson Tatum contributed 12 assists, 9 rebounds, and strong defensive play. After the victory, Boston led the series 2-0 and would now play the next two games in Dallas. The Celtics are one win away from winning their first NBA title since 2008 if they can secure another victory on Wednesday. Tatum's ardent supporter, Metro Boomin, once declared that the All-NBA forward would one day serve as the league's face. Metro was going to be there to support his guy, Jayson Tatum.

Metro Boomin Linked Up With Paul Pierce

Metro Boomin's post was captioned simply, “2 down 2 to go @celtics.” In his post, the producer praised ESPN as well. He worked with the network to get viewers excited about the NBA Finals in 2024. The song "Runnin Outta Time" by Metro, featuring Future, is a mainstay during the final matchup. During the Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals in 2022, Metro Boomin was also spotted at TD Garden. The C's prevailed 116-100 behind Tatum and Jaylen Brown to take a 2-1 series lead. They were shut out the remainder of the way, but they were only two wins away from the Larry O'Brien Trophy.