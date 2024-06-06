Metro Boomin Partners With The NBA For New 2024 Finals Campaign

Metro and Future's hit song will be featured throughout the playoffs.

Metro Boomin revealed his collaboration with the NBA for their 2024 NBA Finals run. Metro's music is included in a new TV spot for the partnership that will air tonight before the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks play Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Metro's viral smash song "Runnin Outta Time," featuring Future from their number-one album We Don't Trust You is included in the commercial. Throughout the season, this campaign will be featured on ESPN's social media channels and run across partners for ESPN/ABC.

Metro Boomin will also perform at the GQ x ESPN Watch Party and Concert to commemorate Game 1 of the NBA Finals in addition to the commercial debut. The kickoff for this private, invite-only event is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The goal of the performance is to infuse the finals with fresh energy, raising viewers' and sports fans' enthusiasm as they watch the Celtics and Mavericks battle for the title. Drake, the recipient of the Metro and future diss record "Like That," coincidentally also has a deal with the NBA finals to produce special OVO jackets to commemorate the event.

Metro Boomin Gets NBA Finals Commercial

“Shot a cool commercial for the @NBA finals on @ABC! game 1 tomorrow,” the “BBL Drizzy” producer wrote to X when announcing the ad. It doesn't appear like Metro Boomin and Drake are especially fond of one another. To put it mildly, that is. In conclusion, a rap beef between Drake and Lamar began with Metro and Future's We Don't Trust You track "Like That," which included Kendrick Lamar. The battle included other diss tracks between the two artists, as well as Metro's "BBL Drizzy." Thus, in addition to pitting the Boston Celtics against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals of 2024, it has also turned into a makeshift arena for Drake and Metro Boomin to go back and forth.

The NBA Finals begin in Boston on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will play Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks in a best-of-seven series to determine who will be holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Metro Boomin is making moves with his new commercial spot. Overall, the NBA Finals will be must see TV for hoops fans. All in all, it should be fun.

