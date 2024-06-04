Metro Boomin Tributes His Mother On Anniversary Of Her Death

The producer's mother passed two years ago.

Metro Boomin has been a busy man. The producer kicked off the rap battle to end all battles, between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. He enlisted the former for the number one single "Like That," and dissed the latter with his "BBL Drizzy" instrumental. Metro has never been more popular. That being said, the super producer took time out from his tour with Future to pay tribute to his late mother, Leslie Wayne, who died two years ago at the hands of her husband.

Metro Boomin posted a pair of photos on his Instagram. The first photo was of him and his mother when he was a child, and the second was of the two of them when he was an adult. The caption made it clear Metro is still reeling from his untimely loss. "Today makes 2 years since Your Physical being has left us," he wrote. "But I get on my knees and pray every morning that Your Spirit fills and surrounds my brothers and sisters and I more and more each day." The producer concluded his message with a heartfelt note to Wayne. "I Love and miss You more than could ever be explained or comprehended," he added.

Metro Boomin Celebrated His Mother's Life And Impact

The producer's mother was a topic of discussion due to a recent spat between him and Soulja Boy. Old tweets were unearthed in which Metro Boomin insulted Soulja, and the "Crank That" rapper responded by insulting Leslie Wayne. Soulja Boy recended his comments, however, and issued an apology to Metro via X (formerly Twitter). "I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet," he tweeted. "Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old."