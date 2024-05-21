Metro Boomin Donates To Women-Centered Nonprofits To Honor Late Mother's Memory

Metro Boomin is honoring his late mother's legacy through donations totaling $100,000 to five women-centered nonprofit organizations in his home city of St. Louis, Missouri. "I’ve seen firsthand the work that goes into being a single mother," he explained in a statement. "Mine was my inspiration and my hero. It’s very important to me to pay it forward, because I see the same resilience and dedication in the women these organizations work with." Considering the recent drama that the producer experienced with Soulja Boy disrespecting his mother's memory amid their beef, this is a heartening move that impacts her legacy in a much more positive, actionable, and tangible way.

Furthermore, Metro Boomin teamed up with Rung For Women to cut five $20,000 checks, each for five different organizations. These nonprofits are Almost Home, Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, the Haven of Grace, the Little Bit Foundation, and Parents as Teachers. Specifically, these grants will assist women in debt reduction and expenses coverage for necessities like rent, utilities, and childcare. The "BBL Drizzy" beatsmith will likely impact many families and females with these donations, and hopefully he puts in work through advocacy and action that goes beyond money, as well.

Metro Boomin At Variety Hitmakers Event

Metro Boomin at Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio held at Nya West on December 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images)

Speaking briefly about that beat, it seems like Metro Boomin might have roped Lil Wayne into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef thanks to a curious post-concert interaction. Regardless, back to the important development here: he raised this donation money during the Leslie Joanne Soirée holiday gathering that Rung held back in December. Not only that, but this organization is Metro's current fiduciary agent as he prepares to launch his own independent nonprofit foundation. Rung For Women's mission is to help women climb the economic ladder through opportunities, inspiration, resource distribution, and more.

"We are excited to partner with Metro Boomin in his work to lift up single mothers in St. Louis," Leslie Gill, the president of Rung For Women, shared. "Inspired by the remarkable love he has for his late mother, he is demonstrating a commitment to women and to our community." Ahead of possible new collaborations, it's a great thing that he seems to be nurturing this side of his career and life with equal care. Meanwhile, hopefully these initiatives and more in its wake continue to help those in need.

