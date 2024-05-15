Soulja Boy Apologizes To Metro Boomin For Making Fun Of His Late Mother, Says He's Going To Therapy

Soulja Boy says he's working on bettering himself.

Soulja Boy has apologized to Metro Boomin for bringing up his late mother in several posts on Twitter in recent days. Additionally, he says he's going to start going to therapy. He started going after the producer in response to a resurfaced tweet from 2012 in which he threw shade his way. "I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet," Soulja began on Wednesday. "Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old."

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the post on Instagram, fans weren't quick to forgive Soulja. "This isn’t funny. It’s disgusting. His mother was murdered in cold blood by someone who was supposed to love her. And on top of that he took his own life so Metro will never get justice," one user wrote. Another added: "Some things even apologies can’t fix."

Soulja Boy Performs At The BET Awards

As for Metro's old post in question, he had written: "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down." Soulja was furious when he discovered the remark. "You sacrificed your own mom @MetroBoomin you a puppet," Soulja wrote at one point on Mother's Day. "All the streams, sales, money, and fame not gone bring your mom back @MetroBoomin was it worth it? I can say f*ck this money and fame sh*t and still be a boss can you?" Check out his apology to Metro below.

Soulja Boy Reveals He's Seeking Therapy

Metro has yet to respond to the apology and kept quiet throughout Soulja's posting. Be on the lookout for further updates on Soulja Boy and Metro Boomin on HotNewHipHop.

