Metro Boomin Discusses Missing His Mother In Heartfelt New Tweets

BY Devin Morton 242 Views
HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 13: Metro Boomin attends the 2025 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Daikin Park on February 13, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Metro Boomin tragically lost his mother in 2022, and he took to Twitter to express how much he misses talking to her.

Metro Boomin's mother, Leslie Wayne, died tragically in 2022 at the hands of her husband. Wayne was a huge part of Metro's early career, occasionally driving him from their home in St. Louis to Atlanta so he could work with rappers he'd never met in person. He's called her his biggest inspiration more than once, and it has been clear for years that the two were very close.

Last year, Metro posted old family photos to Instagram to commemorate his mother on the anniversary of her death. More recently, he took to Twitter to reflect a bit on the loss, penning a couple of emotional tweets caught by The Shade Room.

"Would give anything and everything times 1000 to give my mom a hug and have a conversation," he said, ending the post with a sad emoji. "Feels like hell on earth," he followed up the post.

Metro Boomin Mother

Metro has enjoyed years of success, especially in the last several. His album Heroes & Villains was a hit, and he received Grammy nominations for his 2024 work with Future. But sometimes, success is not the end-all, be-all for an entertainer, especially after such a considerable loss.

At the end of July, Metro Boomin released A Futuristic Summa, a mixtape that paid tribute to that era of Atlanta that he was traveling to and from the city with his mother to contribute to.

After Leslie Wayne's death, Metro donated $100,000 in total to five different women-centered nonprofits, a nice gesture to help honor her memory. Hopefully, he continues to honor her legacy going forward. To say she'd be proud of his career would likely be an understatement.

