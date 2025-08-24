Metro Boomin Discusses Missing His Mother In Heartfelt New Tweets

Metro Boomin tragically lost his mother in 2022, and he took to Twitter to express how much he misses talking to her.

After Leslie Wayne's death, Metro donated $100,000 in total to five different women-centered nonprofits, a nice gesture to help honor her memory. Hopefully, he continues to honor her legacy going forward. To say she'd be proud of his career would likely be an understatement.

Metro has enjoyed years of success, especially in the last several. His album Heroes & Villains was a hit, and he received Grammy nominations for his 2024 work with Future . But sometimes, success is not the end-all, be-all for an entertainer, especially after such a considerable loss.

Metro Boomin 's mother, Leslie Wayne, died tragically in 2022 at the hands of her husband. Wayne was a huge part of Metro's early career, occasionally driving him from their home in St. Louis to Atlanta so he could work with rappers he'd never met in person. He's called her his biggest inspiration more than once, and it has been clear for years that the two were very close.

About The Author

Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.