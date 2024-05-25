Metro Boomin and Taylor Swift have been two commercial juggernauts in 2024, with the two WE [STILL] DON'T TRUST YOU collab albums with Future and The Tortured Poets Department, respectively, dominating the Billboard Hot 100. In fact, news broke over the weekend that both artists tied for the most entries on this chart this year, with 35 placements for each. It's unclear where Fewtch stands in all this, as many of Metro's charters are his, as well. Regardless, it's a very curious and impressive accolade for both artists, one a singer-songwriter and the other a producer, to share.

Furthermore, Metro Boomin might not let up for the year when it comes to his chart dominance, as he recently teased his work on The Weeknd's next album. Of course, we don't know exactly when that follow up to Dawn FM will hit, so don't get your hopes up too much for a 2024 release from Abel Tesfaye. However, the fact that he's working with the St. Louis beatsmith again is very exciting, if only considering their status and acclaim as musicians out of context. Add on top of that their many amazing collaborations in the past, and you have a recipe that seems suited for little else other than grand success.

Metro Boomin & Taylor Swift Have The Most Hot 100 Placements So Far In 2024

Elsewhere, Metro Boomin is also giving back to the communities that raised him, making significant donations to women-centered nonprofits in St. Louis. "I’ve seen firsthand the work that goes into being a single mother," he stated, referring to his late mother. "Mine was my inspiration and my hero. It’s very important to me to pay it forward, because I see the same resilience and dedication in the women these organizations work with."

Meanwhile, there is probably going to be a lot more Metro Boomin this year regardless of whether he drops something else or not. After all, "BBL Drizzy" still has folks in a relative catchy chokehold, especially now that Drake himself chose to hop on it. While that whole beef might not dominate the second half of 2024 as it did the first, there will surely still be some interesting developments to come from it. If nothing else, Taylor Swift and Metro definitely deserve their flowers for what they already accomplished this year.

