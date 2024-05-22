Metro Boomin Reveals That He Is "Cooking Up" With The Weeknd On Singer's Next Album

It is almost impossible to find a steadier duo than Metro Boomin and The Weeknd. Of course, when you think of the St. Louis producer's top collaborators, your brain automatically goes to names like Future and 21 Savage. But we would like to argue to that even though they have more experience together, Metro and Abel have never missed. Ever since 2015's "Low Life" off of Future's EVOL tape, they have gone on to forge some amazing chemistry. Metro Boomin and The Weeknd really hit their stride when they worked on the R&B icon's 2020 album, After Hours.

Together they created dark, melodic, dreamy, and intoxicating cuts like "Heartless," "Until I Bleed Out," "Faith," and more. Additionally, Metro also did some work on Starboy, as well as several cuts from The Weeknd's HBO show The Idol. During that time, they collaborated on "Double Fantasy," "Popular," "Take Me Back," among others. After Abel went full synth pop on his last full-length Dawn FM, the hitmaking duo separated for about year. However, they came back to flip Mario's classic "I Don't Wanna Know" with "Creepin'" on HEROES & VILLAINS.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” Set To Drop Next Spring

Metro Says He's Got More Heat In The Vault With The Weeknd

Finally, they kept the hot streak going on Metro and Future's sister records WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. While the acclaimed beat maker has come through on his end by dropping records, The Weeknd has taken some time off. But his next endeavor could be coming soon, as evidenced from the interview clip above with Metro. In a chat in front of what appears to be the Kundalini Pyramids, he revealed that he was "cooking up" some beats for Abel. He mentioned to Rap Caviar how far they have come and how they are "family," so we can only expect that some serious home cooking is in store down the line.

What are your thoughts on Metro Boomin saying he is working on the upcoming record from The Weeknd? What is there best song together and why? How should The Weeknd should approach his next LP sonically? Is this Metro's most consistent collaborator, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Metro Boomin and The Weeknd. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God On Diddy's Allegations: "The Issue Is Patriarchy"