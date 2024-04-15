Metro Boomin, Future, & The Weeknd Bring Immaculate Vibes To "We Still Don't Trust You"

With both WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU and WE DON'T TRUST YOU out now, fans are going to compare which record is better. Some may even go song for song and debate which is better. One matchup that will be tough for many to choose a winner for are the self-titled openers. They are very different instrumentally, but both do set the tone tremendously for their respective tracklists.

At the end of the day, it comes down to personal preference, but Metro Boomin, Future, and The Weeknd certainly did their thing. "We Still Don't Trust You" sees the St. Louis producer go into a lane he has not dabbled in since 2020. There is heavy synth pop inspiration, and it sounds like something he helped craft for The Weeknd on After Hours. The consistent criticism from the community about this track so far has been the lack of substance from Future and The Weeknd.

Read More: Are Ye & Diddy Frenemies? Examining Their Relationship

Listen To "We Still Don't Trust You" By Metro Boomin, Future, & The Weeknd

For us though, the intro on this album is looking to be more cinematic and otherworldly and the minimal contributions from the superstars works in this case. MIKE DEAN is also back in the booth with Metro and we can definitely hear his transcendent synths across the instrumental. We are also enjoying this because Metro is exploring different sounds and building on something he got a bit of start on four years ago. After hearing what he can do across an entire album, we would love to see Metro continue to experiment with it.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "We Still Don't Trust You" by Future, Metro Boomin, and The Weeknd? Is this the best track from either WE DON'T TRUST YOU or WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, why or why not? Out of all of The Weeknd's guest appearances is this his strongest one, why or why not? Is this their best collaboration after hearing this? Which album are bumping more right now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Future, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

And the Paris girls, they sing my song with love

In the stadium is where I feel at home

I forgot the feeling of arena shows

And she love the stage, it got her sexual

Electricity, transparency, higher than we will ever be

I am loving our chemistry

Read More: Danny Brown Reveals The Lesson Jay-Z And Ye Taught Him About Songwriting Credits