Metro Boomin, Future, & The Weeknd Build Up Anticipation With New Snippet Ahead Of "We Still Don't Trust You

The hype within the trap rap circle is reaching uncontrollable levels with We Still Don't Trust You just four days away. The sequel to Metro Boomin and Future's WE DON'T TRUST YOU is especially exciting because it is an entirely separate album. This album might have a hard time living up the hype around its predecessor. That partially has to do with "Like That" being such a massive song. But also, there was a lot of quality to be had on WDTY. However, this new snippet from Metro, Future and The Weeknd, has us thinking this will be one heck of an album.

Of course, this trio were just seen on "Young Metro," a woozy, dark, and atmospheric cut with stunning synths from MIKE DEAN. People were ecstatic to hear The Weeknd feature again, especially in this capacity. But some felt let down when all the Canadian superstar was tasked with handling adlibs and crooning. This new snippet holds out hope for us and everyone else, that things will be different this time around.

Read More: 50 Cent Has A Message For J Cole Following His Kendrick Lamar Apology

Fans Are Always Ready For A Metro, Future, & Weeknd Track

The instrumental is eerie once again. But instead of going full trap, it feels like it was inspired by After Hours. The steady drum pattern and synths feel 80s inspired and share similarities with "After Hours" as well. You can audibly hear The Weeknd wailing with Future sneaking in, "We still don't trust you." Fans are showing loads of optimism, saying, "So hyped for this."

What are your thoughts on this new Metro Boomin, Future, and Weeknd snippet ahead of We Still Don't Trust You? Will this be a better song that "Young Metro" from WE DON'T TRUST YOU? What album will be better? Who else do you hope to hear featured on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Future, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and We Still Don't Trust You. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin "We Still Don't Trust You": What We Know