Metro Boomin Says "Hip-Hop Is Alive & Well" As "Like That" Reaches No. 1

Metro Boomin celebrated landing his first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on social media, Monday, by remarking that the genre of hip-hop is "alive and well. The song, "Like That," which features Kendrick Lamar, has been making headlines for the rapper using his verse to diss Drake and J. Cole. Metro and Future included the song on their collaborative album, We Don't Trust You.

“HIP-HOP IS ALIVE AND WELL," Metro captioned the chart. In another post on Twitter, he added: "FEELING BLESSED. FEELING GRATEFUL. PUTTING SOMETHING CRAZY TOGETHER WITH THE TEAM TO SHOW APPRECIATION TO ALL THE SUPPORTERS."

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin's "We Don't Like You" Debuts Atop Billboard 200

Metro Boomin & Future Attend Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Producer Metro Boomin and Rapper Future aka Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn attend the "YSL Beauty Hotel" event during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 on January 17, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for YSL Beaute)

As for Lamar's portion of the song, he raps at one point: “Yeah, get up with me, f–k sneak dissing / ‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches. Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD / Motherf–k the Big 3, n—a, it’s just big me / ‘Fore all your dogs gettin’ buried, that’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.” Drake has yet to respond to the diss directly, although he's posted several subliminal Instagram captions about it. His latest has fans thinking that's about to change.

Metro Boomin Celebrates The Success Of "We Don't Like You"

You can take a look at Metro's reactions to the news above. Check out our review of We Don't Like You here and be on the lookout for further updates on Metro Boomin and Future on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin's "Like That" Ft. Kendrick Lamar Headed For No. 1 Debut

[Via]