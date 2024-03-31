Future & Metro Boomin's "We Don't Like You" Debuts Atop Billboard 200

Future and Metro Boomin's new collaborative album, We Don't Like You, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 251,000 equivalent album units. The figure marks the most successful sales week for any music project thus far in 2024.

When XXL shared the news on Instagram, fans celebrated the success of their favorites in the comments section. "It was a good body of work no doubt," one fan wrote. "I'm a fan of all the ones beefing so we getting good music overall!! Ion know none of them personally so ain't no side choosing lol…just give us some [fire emoji] tracks." Another added: "Metro has separated himself from any other beat maker or producer in dis album …and FURURE did his thing as always…" Others credited Kendrick Lamar's feature on the chart-topping track, "Like That," for the project's overall success. "Only thing I hear about that album is Kendrick diss. I thought it was a EP," one user wrote.

Future & Metro Boomin Perform At MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Metro Boomin and Future perform onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

As for that Kendrick Lamar verse, the iconic rapper disses both J. Cole and Drake with his lyrics. "F*ck sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches... Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it's just big me/ N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that/ And your best work is a light pack," he raps at one point. Cole and Drake previously collaborated on a song titled "First Person Shooter." Lamar also references Drake's For All The Dogs.

