Future & Metro Boomin Unleash First Trailer For New Album "We Still Don't Trust You"

"We Still Don't Trust You" drops April 12.

Caroline Fisher
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GA

Future and Metro Boomin are still very much hot off the success of their new collaborative album, We Don't Trust You. The project had a strong first week, topping the charts and making headlines for various high-profile features. Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Like That" went viral, for one, due to the fact that he went after both Drake and J. Cole. Everyone involved continues to see the fallout from the verse, with listeners expecting Drizzy to drop a response track any day now.

While the hype surrounding We Don't Trust You has yet to die down, Future and Metro Boomin have already gotten busy on the sequel, We Still Don't Trust You. They unveiled the first trailer for the project today, giving fans a taste of what's to come. The video doesn't give much insight as to what fans will actually hear on the album. Its cryptic tone, however, has them more eager than ever to see what else the duo has up their sleeves. We Still Don't Trust You arrives on April 12, 2024.

We Still Don't Trust You Drops On April 12

Metro Boomin shared the trailer on Twitter/X today alongside a caption that's gotten fans thinking. "Job’s not finished," he wrote alongside the release date of the album. Countless users are sharing their predictions in his replies. Some think they'll go after Drake again, while others think another Kendrick verse is on the horizon. Either way, it's safe to say that listeners can't wait.

What do you think of Future and Metro Boomin's first trailer for their upcoming album, We Still Don't Trust You? Are you looking forward to hearing it when it drops on April 12? Who else do you think will get dissed on this next installment of the collaborative project? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

