Future & Metro Boomin Unveil "We Don't Trust You" Tracklist

The first of the duo's two collaborative albums arrives at midnight.

Caroline Fisher
Tomorrow (March 22), Future and Metro Boomin are scheduled to drop their eagerly-anticipated collaborative album, We Don't Trust You. The album will be the first of two, and the second is slated for release on April 12. As fans gear up to hear what the duo has in store for them, they've unveiled yet another huge piece of the puzzle that is sure to get listeners excited, the tracklist.

While the titles of the 17 tracks have certainly built even more anticipation, fans were quick to notice that there are no features listed. Fortunately, they've already been expecting a song featuring both Travis Scott and Playboi Carti, "Type Sh*t," which is included on the tracklist. Another song featuring Scott, "Cinderella," also appears to have made the cut.

We Don't Trust You Drops On March 22

As for any other potential features on the album, fans will just have to wait until midnight when We Don't Trust You drops to find out. The tracklist reveal follows a cryptic album trailer the pair shared last night. While it didn't provide many hints as to what fans can expect to hear on the album, it did give them a feel for the overall tone of the project.

Are you looking forward to Future and Metro Boomin's new album, We Don't Trust You? What about their next collaborative album dropping on April 12? Which song are you most excited to hear? What features do you hope to see on the project? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

We Don't Trust You Tracklist:

1. “We Don’t Trust You”
2. “Young Metro”
3. “Ice Attack”
4. “Type Sh*t”
5. “Claustrophobic”
6. “Like That”
7. “Slimed In”
8. “Magic Don Juan (Princess Diana)”
9. “Cinderella”
10. “Runnin Outta Time”
11. “Fried (She’s A Vibe)”
12. “Ain’t No Love”
13. “Everyday Hustle”
14. “GTA”
15. “Seen It All”
16. “WTFYM”
17. “Where My Twin At”

