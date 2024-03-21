Future & Metro Boomin Drop Off Mysterious Album Trailer For "We Don't Trust You"

Future and Metro Boomin are about to drop a potential album of the year candidate.

Future and Metro Boomin have been a dynamic duo for a very long time. Overall, fans have wanted a collaborative album for ages. However, it has taken a long time for it to finally happen. Well, fans are finally getting their wish as tomorrow, the pair will be dropping We Don't Trust You. Furthermore, on April 12th, they will be following that up with another collab album. It is believed that the second tape is going to be more r&b-focused, kind of like Future's 2017 album HNDRXX. Although this is something that has yet to be confirmed.

Prior to the release of this album, we have already gotten some teasers here and there. For instance, we have gotten some snippets for the track "Type Sh*t" which will feature the likes of Playboi Carti and Travis Scott. A song called "Cinderella" with Scott may also end up on the project. However, all of this is up in the air at this point. The tracklist has yet to be released, and the fans are anticipating with all of their might. That said, the two dropped off a mysterious album trailer last night, and you can check it out below.

Future x Metro Drops Tomorrow

This new album trailer has some nice production over the top of it. However, it doesn't do much in terms of giving us a sense of the project's sound. Instead, it is being used as a way of teasing fans with the project they have been waiting so long for. Hopefully, it is able to live up to the expectations. As it stands, fans are expecting nothing less than an album-of-the-year contender. Knowing Metro's track record, it's likely to meet the hype.

Let us know if you are excited for this collaborative project, in the comments section down below. What kind of features will you be hoping to hear tomorrow? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

