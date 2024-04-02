Metro Boomin Calls Out Rappers Who Are "Scared To Post" "WE DON'T TRUST YOU," Fans Suspect 21 Savage & Drake Are In Crosshairs

Metro Boomin is one of the most successful producers of all time, but especially over the last year and change. Since 2022's HEROES & VILLAINS, the St. Louis, Missouri beat crafter has continued to churn number one record after number one record. In fact, he just scored his fourth top charting project on the Billboard Hot 200 with WE DON'T TRUST YOU. It sold 251,000 units in its first week, making it the biggest debut of 2024 overall so far. However, even with all the well-earned acclaim, Metro Boomin still feels some people are "scared" to show it love.

A tweet from the hitmaker has been gaining some attention overnight in which he puts unnamed people on blast. Shortly after him and Future grabbed the top of both the Hot 200 and 100, Metro tweeted, "I see a lot of niggas been scared to post the album too😂😭😭😭#IForgiveButIDontForget #WEDONTTRUSTYOU🚷🚷🚷" Fans got to speculation and theory in the comments section as to who this could be for possibly. The obvious victim that people were throwing around was Drake since of the "Like That" diss from Kendrick Lamar.

Metro Boomin Is Puffing His Chest Out

However, there is a fairly large camp that feels 21 Savage could be in the crosshairs as well. We believe that could have something to do with the Georgia rapper being close with Drake, especially after Her Loss. If you remember that album was getting more praise than H&V and Metro was not too happy about it. In the same breath it would also be a big switch up in tone about one the producer's most frequent collaborators. They just worked pretty closely together on Savage's 2024 record american dream. Fans are hoping that Metro and 21 are not beefing. One fan replied, "Bro I swear to God please don’t stop working with 21 Savage that will be a HUGE void in hip hop."

What are your thoughts on Metro Boomin saying rappers are scared to support WE DON'T TRUST YOU? Do you agree with the fans that Drake and 21 Savage are the ones being targeted, or do you think its someone else? What are your top five tracks from the album right now? Is Metro's behavior online changing your opinion on the producer, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Metro Boomin. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

