FBI Might Investigate Allegations Diddy Had Jennifer Lopez Carry His Gun In Shyne Nightclub Shooting: Report

The FBI is reportedly investigating claims that Diddy had Jennifer Lopez carry his gun for an infamous 1999 nightclub shooting involving Shyne, according to RadarOnline. The update comes after The New York Post already claimed law enforcement sources told the outlet that authorities could revisit the incident in the wake of Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' sexual assault lawsuit.

Michael Discioarro, a New York criminal defense attorney, said: "They got eyes on him in Miami and the feds are talking to witness after witness. They’re corroborating everything they can. But everything past and present is on the table with Mr. Diddy right now." Back in 1999, Diddy, his bodyguard, Anthony "Wolf" Jones, Lopez, and Shyne were all arrested for the shooting, which injured three bystanders. The first three all walked free, but Shyne took a 10-year prison sentence, prompting rumors he was the fall guy for the incident.

Diddy & Jennifer Lopez Attend Latin Grammy Awards

Sean 'Puffy' Combs with Jennifer Lopez in the audience at the 1st Annual Latin Grammy Awards broadcast on Wednesday, September 13, 2000, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

In Rod's lawsuit, he claims Diddy "shared that he was responsible for the shooting in the nightclub in New York" and that "Mr. Combs' girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Lopez, aka, J.Lo carried the gun into the club for him and passed him the gun after he got into an altercation with another individual." The latest update on the situation comes after authorities raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami, last week. The Bad Boy mogul's attorney, Aaron Dyer, labeled the move a "gross overuse of military-level force." He added: “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

As of now, police have not arrested Diddy for the investigation, which appears to still be ongoing. He has maintained his innocence in a number of civil lawsuits he's facing as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

