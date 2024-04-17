Future & Metro Boomin Unveil Hypnotic "Drink N Dance" Music Video

The release of both Future and Metro Boomin's collaborative LPs, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, have been explosive, to say the least. When the first arrived last month, fans were quick to react to Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Like That," which takes shots and Drake and J. Cole. For this reason, fans were eager to hear what else the duo had up their sleeves, and it's safe to say they weren't let down.

Listeners can agree that Future and Metro managed to deliver yet again on the sequel. It features the likes of ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, and more. Interestingly enough, J. Cole even makes an appearance. As expected, it's resulted in even more online chaos as well as a response track from Drake, "Push Ups." Needless to say, the drop is one that's likely to be discussed for some time.

Future & Metro Boomin Drop New We Still Don't Trust You Visual

One song from the album that quickly became a fan favorite was "Drink N Dance," though it's free of any high-profile guest performers. The laid-back, dreamy track has now gotten an accompanying music video. Dimly lit moments of intimacy between Future and a leather-clad woman are interrupted by disorienting club scenes, matching the dark, sexual themes of the song. The latest video follows the release of one to accompany the project's title track and features The Weeknd. It manages to harness much of the same energy of the "Drink N Dance" video, staying true to the album's aesthetic while taking a brighter approach by introducing more color.

