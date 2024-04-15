Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar’s "Like That" Hits No. 1 On Billboard Again

Future and Metro Boomin are still reeling the success of their project We Don't Trust You, and one song in particular is continuing to make history. The Kendrick Lamar-assisted track "Like That," earned a number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 once again. This week marks week three on the chart. Not only have fans been loving the project, but Future and Metro returned with a brand new follow up project just last Friday. “Like That” immediately made waves in the music and hip-hop community. The track’s continued success is further highlighted by its impressive streaming numbers. With 40 million streams in the past week alone, “Like That” maintains its record as the most streamed song in the country. This achievement marks a significant milestone, as it becomes the first song in recent memory to surpass 40 million streams within its first three weeks of release.

Moreover, the song garnered significant attention and stirred headlines with Lamar's verse on the track. Furthermore, he notably dissed both J. Cole and Drake. This one lyric sparked a handful of reactions and beefs across the hip-hop community. In fact, a lot has transpired over the weekend including an alleged leaked Drake diss response. Rick Ross, who was dissed on the alleged Drake track, took a swift response to it and claimed Drake got a nose job, for example.

Future and Metro's "Like That" Spends Third Consecutive Week On Charts

However, the success of “Like That” goes beyond mere numbers and statistics. At its core, the song serves as a platform for artists to express themselves. Moreover, the impact of “Like That” extends beyond its own merits. It has been sparking discussions across the board. Moreover, J. Cole’s latest offering, “7 Minute Drill,” debuted at an impressive No. 6 on the Hot 100 charts. This was a direct response to Lamar’s apparent disses directed at himself and Drake in “Like That.” He apologized for it, however.

Moreover, it's clear to see that there's a lot going on in the rap community right now. As “Like That” continues to dominate the charts, it serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and creativity in the music industry. In the weeks to come, it remains to be seen if “Like That” will maintain its spot on the Billboard Hot 100. For now, fans are awaiting responses from hip-hop heavywaits to see if the beef can be settled or not. Regardless of its future trajectory, one thing remains certain: Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” has made it's mark.

