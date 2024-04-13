Rick Ross Responds To Drake: Listen To His Diss Track

Rozay wasted absolutely no time in returning fire.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
BET Awards '11 - Show

Rick Ross wasted zero time in crafting a response to the shots Drake sent his way in his leaked diss track addressing Kendrick Lamar, Future, and many more. Moreover, he apparently put it all together in a couple of hours and sent it to DJ Akademiks to premiere on his livestream. Apparently titled "Champagne Problems," it samples Drizzy calling Rozay his favorite person to rap with, and has some regular spoken-word remarks in addition to the actual bars. He claims that the 6ix God got a nose job and that he sent a cease and desist to French Montana, which is why the Maybach Music Group mogul unfollowed him on social media. As for the bars themselves, here's an example: "Flow is copy & paste, Weezy gave you the juice / Another white boy at the park that wanna hang with the crew."

Furthermore, a lot of folks are reacting wildly to this online, and giving their takes about what they think of it. We've included embeds to portions of the track down below so you can make that judgement call for yourself. Despite Drake and Rick Ross having so many collabs and riding for each other at seemingly every turn, it looks like things soured quickly. There are some other attacks and subs here and there, but a lot of the diss is also coated in The Biggest Boss' trademark luxury raps.

Rick Ross' Drake Response Diss: Listen (In Part)

Elsewhere, nobody's yet to clap back at Drake's leaked diss at press time other than Rick Ross, but folks have been subliminally responding... at least, that's what fans think. Overall, this is a narrative that will likely persist for not just months, but maybe years to come, as now everyone's going to be looking for subs and beef no matter what. It's almost like this is all fabricated to make everyone a little more money, but that's a cynical and decidedly un-hip-hop take that we'd rather not entertain any further. Back to this response track, though, check out some of Ross' social media activity right before this diss dropped down below, which also included footage of him in the studio.

Rozay's Previous Hints

Of course, we know what all that was for now. What do you think of this response track, and do you think we'll ever see the "Lord Knows" duo go back to their dynamism? Whatever the case, drop your takes down in the comments section below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Drake, Rick Ross, and this absolutely monstrous rap beef.

