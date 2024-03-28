Rick Ross Vibes Out To Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss After OVO Boss Invites Cristina Mackey To His Show

Rick Ross and Drake are seemingly no longer friends. Overall, this conclusion was made following the release of Metro Boomin and Future's We Don't Trust You. Future and Kendrick Lamar take shots at Drake on this project, and fans haven't stopped talking about it. Moreover, Ross is on the album, and while his verse may not be directed at Drizzy, there is no doubt he is separating himself from the man. For instance, just hours after the album came out, Ross unfollowed Drake on Instagram. A small gesture that can mean so much.

Since that time, Drake has been trying to figure out his best course of action. He has made some cryptic statements here and there, but a diss track has not been released. However, over the weekend, he did try to get in Ross' head. As we reported, Cristina Mackey was invited by OVO to attend his show in Miami. She ended up accepting his invitation and was blessed with front-row seats. Now, Ross is seemingly hitting back at Drake with a subtle retaliation.

Rick Ross Picks Sides

In the clip above, Rick Ross can be seen riding around in his car while listening to "Like That." More specifically, he can be seen listening to Kendrick Lamar's verse. This is the verse that everyone has been talking about, as it contains some venomous shots at Drizzy. Considering the timing of this video clip, it seems like Ross might just be a tad upset about the whole Mackey invite. Regardless, this just continues to prove that Drake and Rick Ross are at odds. For now, it feels like Drake Vs. The World as fans continue to wait for the megastar's official response.

Let us know what you think about the feud between Rick Ross and Drake, in the comments section down below. Do you believe Drake is going to drop a diss track towards his new foes? Can the relationship between Ross and Drake be repaired? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

