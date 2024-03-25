OVO Chubbs Laughs Off Drake's Beef With Metro Boomin & Supposed NAV Rift

Rap fans seem to be witnessing the start of a civil war within the game, and a lot of affected parties are starting to remark how overblown and dramatic it's being presented as on social media. Moreover, OVO Chubbs -– Drake's security guard, close friend, and much more -– recently commented on a post that reported on his partner's current beef with a couple of opponents. Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and supposedly NAV, Future, Rick Ross, and others are against The Boy here. However, with just a simple crying-laughing emoji to offer, it seems like Chubbs is relatively unbothered about all this.

What's more is that, given Drake's recent speech during last night's (Sunday, March 24) Big As The What? tour stop with J. Cole -– who's also caught smoke in this beef -– it seems like he's unbothered by this, too. "I got my head held high, my back straight, I’m ten f**king toes down," he told the crowd. "And I know no matter what there’s not another n***a that could ever f**k with me on this Earth." This seemed more of a direct reference to Kendrick Lamar asserting the hip-hop crown, but could also apply to other spats.

Read More: Drake Seemingly Confirms He Isn’t Taking Kendrick Lamar Diss Seriously

OVO Chubbs Reacts To Drake's Supposed Beefs

One of these, fans think, is Drake's rift with NAV, as the latter seemed to unfollow the former on Instagram, something that Rick Ross also apparently chose as his stance. While it's not really clear if this actually coincides with the release of Future and Metro Boomin's new album, that's still the prevailing narrative online. NAV is likely loyal to Metro Boomin, who has been supposedly beefing with Drizzy for a while now, as they have a collab tape together. But it's also quite odd to see so many supposedly tight relationships crumble.

As such, a lot of fans are still calling cap on the whole affair, either it not being as deep as people think or it being impossible that the "Scholarships" duo is at odds, since Metro Boomin seemed to shut this down recently. But from what this beef story has held so far, it seems like anything is possible. Maybe we won't ever get direct confirmation on these conflicts, but they definitely paint the rap world under a different context. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Drake.

Read More: Metro Boomin Addresses Rumors About Future & Drake Beef: “Stop Making Stuff Up For Engagement”