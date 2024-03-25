Drake Breaks Silence On Kendrick Lamar Diss With A Speech At His Concert

Drake had himself a rough day on Friday as Kendrick Lamar, Future, Rick Ross, and Metro Boomin dissed him on We Don't Trust You. Of course, the song that everyone is thinking about right now is "Like That" with Kendrick. Overall, Lamar delivers some scathing bars about the "Big 3" and how he sees himself as the GOAT. He is tired of being lumped in with Drake and J. Cole, and as a result, we got a scathing verse. However, fans are now putting the honus on Drizzy to respond with full force.

Well, throughout the weekend, it seemed as though Drake was actively avoiding the drama. However, at his most recent concert, he decided to surprise fans by walking out to Future's song "My Savages." It was a unique display of pettiness that will certainly spawn a few debates. However, Drizzy actually had more to say on the situation. In the video clip below, you can see a speech that Drake gave during the show. Within this speech, he refused to call out anyone by name. That said, it was very obvious what he was addressing.

Drake Makes A Speech

“I got my head held high, my back straight, I’m ten f**king toes down… and I know no matter what there’s not another n**ga that could ever f*ck with me on this Earth," he said. The statement itself is ambiguous on whether or not he will deliver a response. Of course, fans would love for Drizzy to drop a track taking aim at Kendrick. This would spawn one of the biggest rap beefs we have seen in quite some time. For now, however, we will just have to wait and see.

