Drake Takes Pettiness To New Heights By Inviting Cristina Mackey To His Show After Rick Ross Unfollows Him

Cristina Mackey had a great view of the show.

BYAlexander Cole
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Drake is going through it right now as many of his former friends in the industry have turned on him. Overall, the release of We Don't Trust You by Metro Boomin and Future was the catalyst for all of this. Future and Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake on the record. Meanwhile, Rick Ross was on the album and promptly unfollowed Drizzy on Instagram following its release. It was a petty move on Ross' part. However, as we all know, the Canadian megastar is the king of petty, and he always has a few tricks up his sleeve.

If you have been paying attention to Rick Ross and his love life, you would know that he recently broke up with Cristina Mackey. Mackey has been very active on social media throughout the breakup and has even written a song about him. Well, it seems as though Drake has been keeping tabs on these headlines. We know this because over the weekend, Mackey received a special invitation from OVO to attend Drizzy's show. In a series of Instagram stories, Mackey showed off her incredible seats, while also showcasing the OVO invitation card which had her name on it.

Read More: DJ Khaled Reacts To Drake's "For All The Dogs" Album

Drake Had Cristina Mackey Front And Center

When you consider the timing of all of this, it feels like a very deliberate play by Drake here. However, as some fans are pointing out, it would have been better if he had invited Tia Kemp. Kemp has been on Ross' case as of late, and it would have been the ultimate shot. Regardless, we're sure Drake is calculating his next move. He has numerous people to clap back at right now, and for the most part, fans just want to hear him respond to Kendrick Lamar.

Let us know what you think of what Drake did, in the comments section down below. Do you believe he is being too petty here? Are you hopeful that he and Rick Ross can someday put their beef to rest and be friends again? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake's "Scary Hours 3" Sales Projections Are Here

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2023 Hot 97 Winter JamMusicCristina Mackey Claims Man At The Gym Is Crushing On Her Amid Rick Ross Breakup Rumors
Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami EstateMusicRick Ross Has A Secret Child That Looks Like Drake, Ex Tia Kemp Claims After He Unfollows Him
2nd Annual Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit Founder's BallMusicTia Kemp Calls Cristina Mackey A "Dusty Crusty Tweety Bird" After Rick Ross Breakup, Mackey Responds
2nd Annual Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit Founder's BallMusicCristina Mackey Previews Rick Ross Breakup Track, Fans Pleasantly Surprised By Her Voice