Drake Takes Pettiness To New Heights By Inviting Cristina Mackey To His Show After Rick Ross Unfollows Him

Drake is going through it right now as many of his former friends in the industry have turned on him. Overall, the release of We Don't Trust You by Metro Boomin and Future was the catalyst for all of this. Future and Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake on the record. Meanwhile, Rick Ross was on the album and promptly unfollowed Drizzy on Instagram following its release. It was a petty move on Ross' part. However, as we all know, the Canadian megastar is the king of petty, and he always has a few tricks up his sleeve.

If you have been paying attention to Rick Ross and his love life, you would know that he recently broke up with Cristina Mackey. Mackey has been very active on social media throughout the breakup and has even written a song about him. Well, it seems as though Drake has been keeping tabs on these headlines. We know this because over the weekend, Mackey received a special invitation from OVO to attend Drizzy's show. In a series of Instagram stories, Mackey showed off her incredible seats, while also showcasing the OVO invitation card which had her name on it.

Drake Had Cristina Mackey Front And Center

When you consider the timing of all of this, it feels like a very deliberate play by Drake here. However, as some fans are pointing out, it would have been better if he had invited Tia Kemp. Kemp has been on Ross' case as of late, and it would have been the ultimate shot. Regardless, we're sure Drake is calculating his next move. He has numerous people to clap back at right now, and for the most part, fans just want to hear him respond to Kendrick Lamar.

Are you hopeful that he and Rick Ross can someday put their beef to rest and be friends again?

