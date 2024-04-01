Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Debuts At #1 On The Hot 100

After more than a year of teasing, Future and Metro Boomin finally unleashed their collaborative album WE DON'T TRUST YOU earlier this month. The album is already living up to its billing as one of the biggest moments in rap music this year with high-profile features from Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Rick Ross, and The Weeknd. But the most attention-grabbing feature came from Kendrick Lamar, who used his verse on the song "Like That" to take shots at Drake and J. Cole.

As a result there was quite a bit of discussion about the song and that's translated directly into streams. The song has racked up nearly 70 million streams on Spotify alone since it first dropped. That's why it's no surprise that it surged straight to the top of the Hot 100 in its very first week. The song represents Kendrick and Future's third number one, hit each and Metro Boomin's first ever as a primary artist. But the new album is performing well all over the chart. The Travis Scott and Playboi Carti collaboration "Type Sh*t" turned up right behind "Like That" at #2 on the chart. Travis Scott's other appearance on the album comes on the track "Cinderella" which lands at #6. They round out the top 10 with the title track "We Don't Trust You" at #8 and the Weeknd featuring "Young Metro" at #9.

Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar Top The Hot 100

The good news about their Hot 100 performance isn't that surprising for fans who have been paying attention. Over the weekend it was revealed that WE DON'T TRUST YOU also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. It didn't just hit the top spot though, it scored the biggest single week of equivalent album sales so far in 2024.

What do you think of Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar's new song debuting at number one on the Hot 100? Do you think the song will stay near the top of the Hot 100 or start to slip down in the next few weeks? Let us know in the comment section below.

