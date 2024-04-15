Future & Metro Boomin "We Still Don't Trust You": 5 Best Beats

After releasing We Don’t Trust You just four weeks ago, Future and Metro Boomin are back with yet another full-length album. We Still Don’t Trust You is a direct sequel to its predecessor, building upon the duo’s long-lasting chemistry. The last time Future released consecutive albums was in 2017 when FUTURE and HNDRXX arrived within a week of one another. FUTURE highlighted the rapper's signature trap sound while HNDRXX leaned into a fusion of rap and R&B. Musically, We Still Don’t Trust You acts as the HNDRXX to We Don’t Trust You’s FUTURE. Much of the album favors the melodic R&B side of his artistry. However, its surprise bonus disc features hard-hitting trap songs, reminiscent of Future’s legendary 2015 mixtape run.

Across its 25 tracks, We Still Don’t Trust You encompasses the different styles of Future. It reaffirms his creative range across two discs. Much like their previous effort, We Still Don’t Trust You highlights Metro Boomin’s skills as a producer, expanding upon the sound he and Future established long ago. Today, we are highlighting the five best beats from Future and Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You. Take a look at the list, ranked from least to greatest, below.

Read More: J. Cole Being On "WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU" Is Viewed As Him Double-Crossing Drake By Fans

5. “Luv Bad Bitches”

The sample of Brownstone’s “If You Love Me” is the centerpiece of the beat on “Luv Bad Bitches.” Its vocal loop, along with an ‘80’s style drum pattern creates a downbeat R&B groove, over which Future croons about liking “good girls" and especially loving “bad bitches.” The Brownstone sample is subdued within the mix, allowing Future’s voice to become the focal point of the song. The loop almost acts as background vocals as Future recreates the melody on the chorus. “Luv Bad Bitches” is one of many soulful moments on We Still Don’t Trust You.

4. “All To Myself”

Much like “Luv Bad Bitches,” “All To Myself” utilizes a faint vocal sample, assisting Future as he leans into his R&B side. Incorporating the vocals and lead melody of The Isley Brothers’ “Let’s Lay Together” into the song, Metro Boomin makes the sample his own with the percussion. The downbeat trap patterns build around the sample, allowing both Future and The Weeknd to fashion their own melodies. In addition to Metro Boomin’s sample and percussion, what really stands out on the “All To Myself” beat is the guitar playing from Mike Dean. Contributing to numerous tracks on the album, the multi-instrumentalist and producer brings the best out of Metro, resulting in a perfect blend of R&B and trap.

Read More: Metro Boomin Teases “Crazy” Beat Made For Future

3. “Gracious”

Undoubtedly the most soulful beat on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You is “Gracious.” This track taps into Future’s knack for contemporary R&B, with the uncredited vocal loop acting as the beat’s driving force. The production on “Gracious” is quite relaxed as the vocals are complemented by a gentle acoustic guitar melody. Of course, trap percussion and 808 kicks underscore the melody, giving the song a classic Metro Boomin feel. With its laid-back soul and emphasis on melody, “Gracious” is an outstanding moment on We Still Don’t Trust You.

2. “We Still Don’t Trust You”

The opening title track on Future and Metro Boomin’s latest album begins rather mysteriously. In comparison to the cold trap production on “We Don’t Trust You,” this song starts the R&B-centric first disc with an upbeat synth-pop groove. Even without The Weeknd's appearance on the haunting intro, its ‘80’s percussion, ominous bassline, and spacious synth work from Mike Dean feel Dawn FM-inspired. It is a familiar sound for The Weeknd, but Future also fits quite comfortably on the beat. Contrasting the trap edge of their previous album, the beat on “We Still Don’t Trust You” immediately sets the tone for a moody and melodic first disc. It also sets the bar quite high as it contains some of the most adventurous production on the tracklist.

1. “Red Leather”

Sometimes the best beats are the simplest, as exemplified in “Red Leather.” The calming guitar loop and minimal percussion create an open atmosphere for Future to weave between singing and rapping. It also finds a happy medium between the rap styles of Future and J. Cole, who makes a surprise appearance. What also makes the beat on “Red Leather” compelling are the slight variations in percussion as it adds and strips away percussive elements. It contributes an unpredictable component to the repeating guitar loop. Still, the melody itself is certainly pleasant enough to sustain its seven-minute runtime. The additional guitar melody during the final chorus is another exciting highlight on the standout track. Despite J. Cole’s surprise verse on “Red Leather,” the beat steals the show, closing the first disc of We Still Don’t Trust You on a high note.

[via]