J. Cole Being On "WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU" Is Viewed As Him Double-Crossing Drake By Fans

Once again, Metro Boomin and Future have stirred the pot. They have been the ones who helped kick off piling on Drake and now they are adding more fuel to the fire. Kendrick Lamar sent some serious warning shots on "Like That," but that was all the hating on Drizzy from WE DON'T TRUST YOU. The project's sequel on the other hand, has turned things up notch. The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky took the time to get some things off their chest on "All to Myself" and "Show of Hands." But some fans feel that J. Cole is also hopping on the Drake hate train with his out-of-nowhere feature on WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU.

He appears on the the last track from the first disc called "Red Leather." On it, Cole further addresses the creation of "7 Minute Drill," as well as his apology. "My energy was never on some toughest n**** s*** / I was just a conscious rapper that would f*** a n**** b****.” So, there were no shots fired at Drake on this cut. But the mere fact that he would go onto Drake supposed enemies' record is why the community sees this as a form of betrayal rather than an exciting opportunity for Cole.

Fans' Hilarious Memes For J. Cole Appearing On WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU

Twitter users have become comedians since this all animosity toward Drizzy started about three weeks ago and today has been no different. HipHopDX found some incredibly funny memes and tweets surrounding Cole changing up on The Boy. Things have also seemingly been awkward for the "First Person Shooter" collaborators ever since the apology. There were some rumblings that Drake was going to perform at Dreamville Fest earlier this month. But according to a recent episode of Rory & Mal, the latter of the co-hosts asked Drake if he would be going, and the response was anything but confident. "‘I don’t know, should I? ‘Cause it’s weird right now. Are we performing the record? Can we ever perform ‘First Person Shooter’?’"

What are your thoughts on J. Cole "switching up on Drake" for being a feature on Metro Boomin and Future's WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU? Do you think Drake will respond negatively or indifferently to this, why or why not? Outside of the "controversy" are you enjoying "Red Leather?" We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, J. Cole, and Drake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

